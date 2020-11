Nov 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - IMFINZI NEW DOSING APPROVED IN THE US

* ASTRAZENECA - FOUR-WEEK DOSING NOW APPROVED IN ALL IMFINZI INDICATIONS, REDUCING MEDICAL VISITS AND IMPROVING PATIENT CONVENIENCE

* ASTRAZENECA - FOUR-WEEK DOSING NOW APPROVED IN ALL IMFINZI INDICATIONS, REDUCING MEDICAL VISITS AND IMPROVING PATIENT CONVENIENCE