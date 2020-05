BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Imfinzi Sustained Overall Survival In Caspian

May 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - IMFINZI SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL IN CASPIAN

* ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI SHOWED A SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN 1ST-LINE EXTENSIVE-STAGE SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN PHASE III CASPIAN TRIAL

* ASTRAZENECA - ASCO DATA SHOW MORE THAN 10% OF PATIENTS ON IMFINZI PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HAD NOT PROGRESSED AND REMAINED ON TREATMENT AT TWO YEARS

* ASTRAZENECA - LATEST RESULTS FOR IMFINZI PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY SHOWED SUSTAINED EFFICACY, MAINTAINING A 25% REDUCTION IN RISK OF DEATH VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

* ASTRAZENECA - UPDATED MEDIAN OS WAS 12.9 MONTHS FOR IMFINZI IN TRIAL VERSUS 10.5 FOR CHEMOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: