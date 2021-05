BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Imfinzi + Tremelimumab Showed Survival In POSEIDON

May 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - IMFINZI + TREMELIMUMAB SHOWED SURVIVAL IN POSEIDON

* ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI AND TREMELIMUMAB WITH CHEMOTHERAPY DEMONSTRATED OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN POSEIDON TRIAL FOR 1ST-LINE STAGE IV NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - FIRST PHASE III TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT WITH TREMELIMUMAB

* ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY DEMONSTRATED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL BENEFIT, BUT A TREND IN OVERALL SURVIVAL DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI AND TREMELIMUMAB WITH CHEMOTHERAPY SHOWED OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT FOR 1ST-LINE STAGE IV NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - EACH COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED AN ACCEPTABLE SAFETY PROFILE, AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED