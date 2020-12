BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Authorised In UK

Dec 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE AUTHORISED IN UK

* ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH UK GOVERNMENT, FIRST VACCINATIONS TO BEGIN EARLY IN NEW YEAR

* ASTRAZENECA - REGULATORY INTERACTIONS CONTINUE AROUND WORLD FOR NEXT APPROVALS

* ASTRAZENECA - AUTHORISATION RECOMMENDS TWO DOSES ADMINISTERED WITH AN INTERVAL OF BETWEEN FOUR AND 12 WEEKS

* ASTRAZENECA - AIMS TO SUPPLY MILLIONS OF DOSES IN Q1 AS PART OF AN AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT TO SUPPLY UP TO 100 MILLION DOSES IN TOTAL.

* ASTRAZENECA - ADDITIONAL SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FOR VACCINE WILL CONTINUE TO ACCUMULATE FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* ASTRAZENECA - SEEKING EMERGENCY USE LISTING FROM WHO FOR ACCELERATED PATHWAY TO VACCINE AVAILABILITY IN LOW- AND MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES

* ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH GLOBAL PARTNERS TO CONTINUE BUILDING MANUFACTURING CAPACITY OF UP TO 3 BILLION DOSES OF VACCINE GLOBALLY IN 2021 ON ROLLING BASIS