BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Kestrel Phase III Trial For Imfinzi Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

Feb 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - UPDATE ON KESTREL PHASE III TRIAL FOR IMFINZI

* ASTRAZENECA - KESTREL PHASE III TRIAL FOR ASTRAZENECA’S IMFINZI (DURVALUMAB) DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVING OVERALL SURVIVAL

* ASTRAZENECA - SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILES FOR IMFINZI AS A MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH TREMELIMUMAB WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS TRIALS

* ASTRAZENECA - COMBINATION OF IMFINZI PLUS TREMELIMUMAB DID NOT INDICATE AN OS BENEFIT IN 'ALL-COMER' PATIENTS, A SECONDARY ENDPOINT.