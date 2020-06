June 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - LICENSED CORONAVIRUS-NEUTRALISING ANTIBODIES FROM VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

* ASTRAZENECA - PLANS TO ADVANCE PAIR OF MABS INTO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AS POTENTIAL COMBINATION THERAPY FOR PREVENTION AND TREATMENT OF COVID-19