March 22 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* LOKELMA APPROVED IN THE EU

* ‍LOKELMA IS CURRENTLY UNDER SEPARATE REGULATORY REVIEW IN US, WITH A DECISION EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)