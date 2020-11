Nov 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* LOKELMA LABEL UPDATE APPROVED IN CHINA FOR PATIENTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA ON CHRONIC HAEMODIALYSIS

* NMPA HAS APPROVED DOSING LABEL UPDATE IN CHINA FOR CO'S LOKELMA TO INCLUDE PATIENTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA ON CHRONIC HAEMODIALYSIS