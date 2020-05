BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Lynparza Gets Broader U.S. Ovarian Cancer Approval

May 11 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* LYNPARZA GETS BROADER US OVARIAN CANCER APPROVAL

* LYNPARZA APPROVED IN US AS 1ST-LINE MAINTENANCE TREATMENT WITH BEVACIZUMAB FOR HRD-POSITIVE ADVANCED OVARIAN CANCER

* APPROVAL BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) WAS BASED ON A BIOMARKER SUBGROUP ANALYSIS OF PHASE III PAOLA-1 TRIAL

* PATIENTS TREATED WITH LYNPARZA & BEVACIZUMAB LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION FOR 37.2 MONTHS VERSUS. 17.7 MONTHS MEDIAN FOR BEVACIZUMAB

* FOLLOWING THIS APPROVAL FOR LYNPARZA IN US, ASTRAZENECA WILL RECEIVE FROM MSD $100M IN COLLABORATION REVENUE

* FOLLOWING THIS APPROVAL FOR LYNPARZA IN US, ASTRAZENECA WILL RECEIVE FROM MSD $100M IN COLLABORATION REVENUE