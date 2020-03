March 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - LYNPARZA GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN JAPAN

* ASTRAZENECA-DESIGNATION BASED ON PHASE III POLO TRIAL THAT SHOWED LYNPARZA NEARLY DOUBLED TIME PATIENTS LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION VERSUS PLACEBO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: