BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Lynparza Shows Overall Survival In Prostate Cancer

April 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - LYNPARZA SHOWS OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PROSTATE CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - LYNPARZA DEMONSTRATED OS BENEFIT IN PHASE III PROFOUND TRIAL FOR BRCA1/2 OR ATM-MUTATED METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - RESULTS FROM TRIAL SHOWED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT

* ASTRAZENECA - SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE OF LYNPARZA WAS GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS TRIALS