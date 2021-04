April 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - NIRSEVIMAB PHASE III TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - NIRSEVIMAB PHASE III TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ASTRAZENECA - FIRST POTENTIAL PASSIVE IMMUNISATION TO SHOW PROTECTION AGAINST RSV IN GENERAL INFANT POPULATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: