Sept 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA SAYS VOLUNTARILY PAUSED VACCINATION OF ITS COVID-19 EXPERIMENTAL SHOT TO ALLOW REVIEW OF SAFETY DATA BY AN INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE

* ASTRAZENECA SAYS THIS IS A ROUTINE ACTION WHICH HAS TO HAPPEN WHENEVER THERE IS A POTENTIALLY UNEXPLAINED ILLNESS IN ONE OF THE TRIALS

* ASTRAZENECA SAYS WORKING TO EXPEDITE THE REVIEW OF THE SINGLE EVENT TO MINIMIZE ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE TRIAL TIMELINE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Deena Beasley)