BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Phase III Danube Trial In Unresectable, Stage IV Bladder Cancer Did Not Meet Primary Endpoints

March 6 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - UPDATE ON PHASE III DANUBE TRIAL IN BLADDER CANCER

* PHASE III DANUBE TRIAL FOR IMFINZI AND IMFINZI PLUS TREMELIMUMAB IN UNRESECTABLE, STAGE IV BLADDER CANCER DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILES FOR IMFINZI AND COMBINATION WITH TREMELIMUMAB WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS TRIALS

* SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILES FOR IMFINZI AND COMBINATION WITH TREMELIMUMAB WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS TRIALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: