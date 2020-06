BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says PT010 Significantly Reduced Rate Of Moderate Or Severe COPD Exacerbations In Phase III Ethos Trial

June 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* PT010 SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RATE OF MODERATE OR SEVERE COPD EXACERBATIONS IN PHASE III ETHOS TRIAL

* ASTRAZENECA - PT010 SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN RATE OF MODERATE/SEVERE EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO VERY SEVERE COPD

* ASTRAZENECA - COMPARED WITH GLYCOPYRRONIUM/FORMOTEROL FUMARATE, PT010 ACHIEVED 24% REDUCTION IN EXACERBATIONS

* ASTRAZENECA - PT010 ACHIEVED 13% REDUCTION (P=0.003) COMPARED WITH PT009 (BUDESONIDE/FORMOTEROL FUMARATE)

* ASTRAZENECA - IN KEY SECONDARY GOAL, PT010 SHOWED 46% REDUCTION IN RISK OF ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY COMPARED WITH GLYCOPYRRONIUM/FORMOTEROL FUMARATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: