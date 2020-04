April 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* TAGRISSO PHASE III ADAURA TRIAL WILL BE UNBLINDED EARLY

* PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PHASE III ADAURA TRIAL IS DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL (DFS)

* IN ITS COMMUNICATION TO ASTRAZENECA, IDMC DID NOT RAISE ANY NEW SAFETY CONCERNS