Dec 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - TAGRISSO APPROVED IN US FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EARLY-STAGE EGFR-MUTATED LUNG CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - APPROVAL BASED ON UNPRECEDENTED RESULTS FROM ADAURA PHASE III TRIAL WHERE TAGRISSO REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE RECURRENCE OR DEATH BY 80%