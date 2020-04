April 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - TAGRISSO PHASE III ADAURA TRIAL TO BE UNBLINDED EARLY AFTER OVERWHELMING EFFICACY IN ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EGFR-MUTATED LUNG CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - IDMC DID NOT RAISE ANY NEW SAFETY CONCERNS, ADAURA PHASE III DATA WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: