July 8 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - TEZEPELUMAB REGULATORY SUBMISSION ACCEPTED AND GRANTED FDA PRIORITY REVIEW IN US FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ASTHMA

* ASTRAZENECA - PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE, FDA ACTION DATE FOR THEIR REGULATORY DECISION, IS DURING Q1 OF 2022.