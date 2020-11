Nov 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - TEZEPELUMAB PHASE III TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ASTRAZENECA - TRIAL ALSO MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PATIENTS WITH LOW LEVELS OF EOSINOPHILS

* ASTRAZENECA - POSITIVE RESULTS FROM NAVIGATOR PHASE III TRIAL FOR POTENTIAL NEW MEDICINE TEZEPELUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE, UNCONTROLLED ASTHMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: