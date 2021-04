BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Updates To UK And EU Labels For COVID-19 Vaccine Requested

April 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - UPDATE FOLLOWING MHRA AND EMA DECISIONS ON ASTRAZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE

* ASTRAZENECA - UPDATES TO THE UK AND EU LABELS FOR THE VACCINE HAVE BEEN REQUESTED BY THE REGULATORS.

* ASTRAZENECA - HAS BEEN ACTIVELY COLLABORATING WITH THE REGULATORS TO IMPLEMENT THESE CHANGES TO THE PRODUCT INFORMATION

* ASTRAZENECA - ALREADY WORKING TO UNDERSTAND THE INDIVIDUAL CASES, EPIDEMIOLOGY AND POSSIBLE MECHANISMS THAT COULD EXPLAIN THESE EXTREMELY RARE EVENTS.

* ASTRAZENECA - ALMOST 200 MILLION INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED THE ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE AROUND THE WORLD