BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says US Court Decision Favours Symbicort Patents

March 3 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - US COURT DECISION FAVOURS SYMBICORT PATENTS

* ASTRAZENECA - US DISTRICT COURT FOR NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA HAS DECIDED IN FAVOUR OF ASTRAZENECA IN LITIGATION AGAINST MYLAN

* ASTRAZENECA - COURT DETERMINED THAT ASSERTED CLAIMS IN THREE OF CO'S PATENTS PROTECTING SYMBICORT (BUDESONIDE/FORMOTEROL) IN US ARE NOT INVALID.