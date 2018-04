April 3 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* ‍US FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX IN HAIRY CELL LEUKAEMIA​

* ‍PHASE III MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX CLINICAL TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)