Nov 14 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca - co, Medimmune, announced that U.S. FDA approved fasenra (benralizumab) for severe eosinophilic asthma

* Astrazeneca - FDA approval based on phase III programme showing up to 51 pct reduction in asthma exacerbations & 75 pct reduction in daily oral steroid use