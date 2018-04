April 3 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* US FDA APPROVES BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES WITH INADEQUATE GLYCEMIC CONTROL

* 7 STUDY RESULTS SHOWED SIGNIFICANT HBA1C REDUCTION WHEN BYDUREON WAS ADDED TO INSULIN GLARGINE THERAPY VERSUS INSULIN GLARGINE ALONE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)