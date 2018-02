Feb 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* ‍US FDA APPROVES IMFINZI FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE III NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER​

* ‍ASTRAZENECA‘S IMFINZI APPROVED FOR STAGE III NSCLC​

* ‍IMFINZI IS ONLY IMMUNOTHERAPY APPROVED FOR PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE STAGE III NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER​