Dec 21 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* ‍US FDA UPDATES SYMBICORT LABEL WITH LABA SAFETY CLASS REVISIONS AND REMOVES BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS ASTHMA-RELATED OUTCOMES​

* ‍LABEL UPDATE FOLLOWS FDA ANALYSIS OF POST-MARKETING LABA SAFETY TRIALS​