BRIEF-Astrazeneca To Supply Europe With Up To 400 Million Doses Of Oxford University's Vaccine At No Profit

June 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA TO SUPPLY EUROPE WITH UP TO 400 MILLION DOSES OF OXFORD UNIVERSITY’S VACCINE AT NO PROFIT

* ASTRAZENECA - ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT ANTICIPATED TO HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* ASTRAZENECA - COSTS TO MANUFACTURE VACCINE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE OFFSET BY FUNDING BY GOVERNMENTS

* ASTRAZENECA - AGREEMENT WITH EUROPE’S INCLUSIVE VACCINES ALLIANCE (IVA), SPEARHEADED BY GERMANY, FRANCE, ITALY AND NETHERLANDS

* ASTRAZENECA - AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY UP TO 400 MILLION DOSES OF UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD'S COVID-19 VACCINE, WITH DELIVERIES STARTING BY END OF 2020