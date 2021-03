BRIEF-Astrazeneca To Supply U.S. With Up To Half Million More Doses Of Potential COVID-19 Antibody Treatment

March 16 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA TO SUPPLY THE US WITH UP TO HALF A MILLION ADDITIONAL DOSES OF THE POTENTIAL COVID-19 ANTIBODY TREATMENT AZD7442

* ASTRAZENECA - MODIFIED AN EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH US GOVERNMENT TO SUPPLY UP TO 500,000 ADDITIONAL DOSES OF AZD7442

* ASTRAZENECA - COMPANY ALSO HAS A SEPARATE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY DOD WITH 100,000 DOSES, BRINGING POTENTIAL US SUPPLIES OF AZD7442 TO 700,000 IN 2021.

* ASTRAZENECA - VALUE OF EXTENDED AGREEMENT IS $205M

* ASTRAZENECA - EXTENDED AGREEMENT IS NOT ANTICIPATED TO IMPACT COMPANY’S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2021.

* ASTRAZENECA - TOTAL VALUE OF CURRENT AGREEMENTS WITH US GOVERNMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY OF AZD7442 IN 2021 IS ABOUT $726M.