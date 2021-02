BRIEF-Astrazeneca To Withdraw Imfinzi U.S. Indication For Advanced Bladder Cancer

Feb 22 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - VOLUNTARY WITHDRAWAL IMFINZI US BLADDER INDICATION

* ASTRAZENECA - DECISION WAS MADE IN CONSULTATION WITH FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* ASTRAZENECA - WITHDRAWAL DOES NOT IMPACT INDICATION OUTSIDE US

* ASTRAZENECA - WITHDRAWAL IS ALIGNED WITH FDA GUIDANCE FOR EVALUATING INDICATIONS WITH ACCELERATED APPROVALS THAT DID NOT MEET POST-MARKETING REQUIREMENTS

* ASTRAZENECA - HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS ARE BEING NOTIFIED OF THIS UPDATE

* ASTRAZENECA - WITHDRAWAL DOES NOT IMPACT OTHER APPROVED IMFINZI INDICATIONS WITHIN OR OUTSIDE US