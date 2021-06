BRIEF-AstraZeneca Updates On Calquence Head-To-Head Results Versus Ibrutinib

June 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS VERSUS IBRUTINIB

* ASTRAZENECA - CALQUENCE DEMONSTRATED FEWER INCIDENCES OF ATRIAL FIBRILLATION VERSUS IBRUTINIB

* ASTRAZENECA - LONG-TERM FOLLOW UP FROM ELEVATE-TN TRIAL IN FRONT-LINE SETTING SHOWED CALQUENCE MAINTAINED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* ASTRAZENECA - FINAL RESULTS FROM HEAD-TO-HEAD ELEVATE-RR PHASE III TRIAL OF CALQUENCE DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIOR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: