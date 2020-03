BRIEF-Astrazeneca Updates On Phase III GY004 Trial For Cediranib

March 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - UPDATE ON PHASE III GY004 TRIAL FOR CEDIRANIB ADDED TO LYNPARZA IN PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION- FREE SURVIVAL VERSUS. PLATINUM-BASED CHEMOTHERAPY

* ASTRAZENECA - SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILES OBSERVED IN GY004 WERE GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH THOSE KNOWN FOR EACH MEDICINE