BRIEF-Astro Japan Property Group to sell property (TK) Interests to Jetsons Holding II Pte
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Astro Japan Property Group to sell property (TK) Interests to Jetsons Holding II Pte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Astro Japan Property Group Ltd

* Entered into agreements with Jetsons Holding II Pte Ltd

* Agreement to sell property (TK) Interests to funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate

* Expected that Astro Group securityholders will receive net consideration of about $7.18, as a result of Blackstone Proposal in Oct 2017

* Astro Group securityholders will also receive normal HY distribution payable at end of Aug of 21 cents per security

* Recommends Astro Group securityholders vote in favour of Blackstone Proposal, in the absence of superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

