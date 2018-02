Feb 15 (Reuters) - ASTRO SA:

* SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH NTT SYSTEM SA

* UNDER AGREEMENT NTT SYSTEM TO PROVIDE EQUIPMENT FACILITIES FOR ASTRO

* COS ALSO TO CONDUCT JOINT MARKETING ACTIONS FOR E-SPORT CHANNEL AND PROMOTE TOGETHER HIRO BRAND Source text for Eikon: Further companies coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)