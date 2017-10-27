FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astronics acquires Telefonix
October 27, 2017 / 10:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Astronics acquires Telefonix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp

* Astronics Corporation announces acquisition of Telefonix Inc

* Astronics Corp - Deal for ‍approximately $104 million in cash​

* Astronics Corp - ‍Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2018​

* Astronics - ‍Impact of deal on 2017 earnings will depend on closing date and one-time deal related charges, but is expected to be nominal​

* Astronics Corp - ‍ Purchase price of deal funded with Astronics’ senior revolving credit facility​

* Astronics - ‍ Entered into definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Telefonix and related co, product development technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
