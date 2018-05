BRIEF-Astronics Corp Reports Q1 Shr $0.11

May 9 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp:

* ASTRONICS CORPORATION REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION

* ABOUT 89 PERCENT OF BACKLOG AT QUARTER-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018

* QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION

* SEES SALES OF $650 MILLION - $680 MILLION FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MILLION - $135 MILLION FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018

* EXPECTATIONS FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT SPENDING IN 2018 ARE UNCHANGED FROM RANGE OF $24 MILLION TO $28 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $190.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $779.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S