BRIEF-Astronics Says Taking Swift Actions To Address Reduction In Demand We Are Likely To See In Aftermarket

March 30 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp:

* ASTRONICS CORP - TAKING SWIFT ACTIONS TO ADDRESS REDUCTION IN DEMAND WE ARE LIKELY TO SEE IN AFTERMARKET, WHICH IS APPROXIMATELY 25% OF OUR BUSINESS

* ASTRONICS CORP - DREW DOWN $150 MILLION FROM ITS EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT TO AUGMENT CASH ON HAND

* ASTRONICS CORP - MINIMIZING ITS PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* ASTRONICS CORP - FROZEN HIRING, SUSPENDED ALL WAGE ADJUSTMENTS AND BONUS PROGRAMS, AND IS ADJUSTING ITS WORK FORCE TO ALIGN WITH DEMAND