Jan 17 (Reuters) - Astronova Inc:

* ASTRONOVA ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DAVID S. SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ASTRONOVA INC - ‍JOSEPH O'CONNELL, CO'S INTERIM CFO SINCE AUGUST 2017, WILL RETURN TO HIS POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT​