BRIEF-Astronova names Joseph O'Connell as the interim chief financial officer
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Astronova names Joseph O'Connell as the interim chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AstroNova Inc

* AstroNova names interim Chief Financial Officer

* ‍announced that John P. Jordan, chief financial officer and treasurer, has notified company of his intention to resign​

* ‍Joseph P. O‘Connell, AstroNova’s former chief financial officer, will assume role of interim chief financial officer​

* AstroNova - ‍Has retained a executive recruiting firm to undertake a comprehensive search to identify candidates to succeed Jordan on a permanent basis​

* ‍Jordan has agreed to remain in his current position for a transition period, to end no later than September 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

