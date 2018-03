March 14 (Reuters) - AstroNova Inc:

* ASTRONOVA REPORTS RECORD BOOKINGS, REVENUE AND BACKLOG FOR THE FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 27 PERCENT TO $32.7 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍BACKLOG AT JAN 31 WAS $21.4 MILLION, UP 22% FROM $17.6 MILLION END OF Q4​

* QTRLY BOOKINGS OF $34.8 MILLION, UP 32% FROM PRIOR YEAR Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: