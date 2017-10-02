FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AstroNova signs asset purchase and licensing agreement with Honeywell's aerospace unit
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in 18 days

BRIEF-AstroNova signs asset purchase and licensing agreement with Honeywell's aerospace unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - AstroNova Inc-

* AstroNova - on Sept 28 co signed an exclusive worldwide asset purchase and licensing agreement with Honeywell International, Inc’s aerospace division

* AstroNova - agreement provides for an up-front payment to Honeywell of $14.6 million in cash - sec filing

* AstroNova - is funding up-front payment through existing credit facility, as amended to increase amount for borrowing under revolving credit line to $15 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2g3e2Qf) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.