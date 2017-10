Oct 13 (Reuters) - Astrotech Corp

* Astrotech Corp - ‍ 1-for-5 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock that will take effect at 6:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 16, 2017​

* Astrotech Corp - ‍reverse stock split was approved by board of directors of company on October 12, 2017​