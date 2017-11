Nov 7 (Reuters) - Astrum Financial Holdings Ltd:

* ‍Board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.005 per share for three months ended 30 Sept​

* ‍9-month revenue about HK$47.1 million versus HK$46.7 million​

* 9-mnth profit and total comprehensive income attributable was HK$20.3 million versus HK$12.4 million‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: