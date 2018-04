BRIEF-Asure Software Acquires Occupeye Limited Building On An Already Impressive Internet Of Things Strategy

April 9 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc:

* ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES OCCUPEYE LIMITED; BUILDING ON AN ALREADY IMPRESSIVE INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) STRATEGY

* UPDATING OUR 2018 GUIDANCE

* IN FISCAL 2018, EXPECT REVENUE OF BETWEEN $89.0 MILLION AND $92.0 MILLION UP FROM $85.0 MILLION TO $88.0

* TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $20.0 MILLION AND $23.0 MILLION UP FROM $19.0 MILLION TO $22.0 MILLION

* ASURE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NET LOSS OF $1.2 MILLION TO NET LOSS OF $2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)