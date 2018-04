BRIEF-Asure Software Announces $175 Mln Credit Facility

April 2 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc:

* ASURE SOFTWARE BOLSTERS BALANCE SHEET; ANNOUNCES $175 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY AND INCREASES SHELF REGISTRATION

* AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY ON MARCH 29, INCREASING TERM LOANS AND AMOUNT OF AVAILABLE FINANCING TO $175 MILLION

* TERM LOANS UNDER FACILITY ARE $105 MILLION, WHICH INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY $36.75 MILLION OF NEW DEBT

* FACILITY ALSO INCLUDES A $5 MILLION REVOLVER

* AN ADDITIONAL $65 MILLION WILL BE AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT OUR CONTINUED GROWTH AND FUTURE ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: