April 2 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc:

* ASURE SOFTWARE CLOSES TWO STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS AND UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE

* FOR FISCAL 2018, WE NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE REVENUE OF BETWEEN $85.0 MILLION AND $88.0 MILLION

* TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $19.0 MILLION AND $22.0 MILLION

* ‍ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: