FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ASV Holdings says co and Caterpillar Inc entered into a supply agreement effective as of January 1, 2018​
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 8:57 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-ASV Holdings says co and Caterpillar Inc entered into a supply agreement effective as of January 1, 2018​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ASV Holdings Inc

* ASV Holdings Inc says ‍on October 30, co and Caterpillar Inc entered into a supply agreement effective as of January 1, 2018​

* ASV Holdings Inc - ‍supply agreement to replace co’s letter agreement with Caterpillar, dated as of Dec 18, 2014, which will expire on Dec 17, 2017​

* ASV Holdings Inc says as per supply agreement, co will continue to supply to Caterpillar certain multi-terrain loader undercarriages & service parts​

* ASV Holdings Inc - ‍term of supply agreement runs through december 31, 2020​ - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2A492Cx] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.