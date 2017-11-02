BRIEF-ASV Holdings says co and Caterpillar Inc entered into a supply agreement effective as of January 1, 2018​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ASV Holdings Inc

* ASV Holdings Inc says ‍on October 30, co and Caterpillar Inc entered into a supply agreement effective as of January 1, 2018​

* ASV Holdings Inc - ‍supply agreement to replace co’s letter agreement with Caterpillar, dated as of Dec 18, 2014, which will expire on Dec 17, 2017​

* ASV Holdings Inc says as per supply agreement, co will continue to supply to Caterpillar certain multi-terrain loader undercarriages & service parts​

* ASV Holdings Inc - ‍term of supply agreement runs through december 31, 2020​ - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2A492Cx] Further company coverage: