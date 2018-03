March 12 (Reuters) - Asv Holdings Inc:

* ASV HOLDINGS, INC. PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR 2017 UPDATE

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $120 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* ‍ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.21 TO $0.23 FOR 2017

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 TO $0.23 EXCLUDING ITEMS