BRIEF-ASV to relocate parts distribution facility to Grand Rapids, Minnesota

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ASV Holdings Inc:

* ASV to relocate parts distribution facility to Grand Rapids, Minnesota

* ASV Holdings - ‍will establish new parts distribution center adjacent to corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant in Grand Rapids, Minnesota​

* ASV Holdings - ‍company expects to record expenses of approximately $250,000 in q4 of 2017 related to establishment of new distribution center​

* ASV Holdings - establishment of ‍new facility will result in meaningful yearly operating cost savings beginning in 2018​