May 3 (Reuters) - ASX Ltd:

* IN APRIL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL RAISED WAS $7.9 BILLION, UP 53% ON PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD

* IN APRIL 2018, THE AVERAGE DAILY NUMBER OF TRADES WAS 5% HIGHER THAN THE PCP

* APRIL AVERAGE DAILY TRADES IN CASH MARKET 1.1 MILLION

* APRIL AVERAGE DAILY VALUE TRADED ONMARKET OF $3.9 BILLION DOWN 8% ON THE PCP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: